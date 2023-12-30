JIT inspect post-harvest infrastructure

Srinagar, DECEMBER 29: In a significant move towards enhancing post-harvest infrastructure in the valley, Director Horticulture Kashmir, G R Mir Friday spearheaded a Joint Inspection Team (JIT) during visit to Pulwama and inspected two Controlled Atmosphere (CA) Stores, two grading and packing lines at IGC Lassipora, and an Integrated Pack House at Pachhar, Pulwama.

Accompanying Director G R Mir were members of the JIT, including the Joint Director Horticulture Kashmir, Chief Canning Instructor from Srinagar, and the Chief Horticulture Officer, Pulwama besides other members of the team.

On the occasion, the Director emphasized the critical role of post-harvest infrastructure, shedding light on the need for entrepreneurs to step forward and establish essential facilities like CA Stores. He underscored the current deficiency in optimum CA Storage facilities and urged the business community to contribute towards filling this gap.

Highlighting the department's commitment to strengthening post-harvest infrastructure across the valley, the Director stated that they are exploring every possible opportunity to develop essential infrastructures such as CA Stores and Processing Units. “Our aim is to provide the best services to orchardists and create a robust ecosystem that ensures optimal returns for farmers,” he added.

Director further elaborated on the positive impact of improved post-harvest infrastructure, stating that facilities like CA Stores play a pivotal role in keeping Kashmiri apples available in the market throughout the year. This not only benefits the farmers by ensuring better returns for their produce but also contributes to the overall growth and sustainability of the horticulture sector in the region.

The visit concluded with a strong call to action for stakeholders, entrepreneurs, and the local community to collaborate with the Department of Horticulture in its mission to establish state-of-the-art post-harvest infrastructure, ultimately boosting the economic prospects of the valley's agricultural sector.