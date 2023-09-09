Jet Deal, Civil Nuclear Technology on agenda as PM Modi holds bilateral with President Biden

New Delhi, Sept 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Thursday sat down for a bilateral meeting in the national capital, ahead of the G20 Summit starting Friday.

The ongoing talks being held at Prime Minister Modi's official residence — 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi — will cover wide-ranging issues and will be focused on deepening bilateral ties.

“Prime Minister @narendramodi and @POTUS @JoeBiden are holding talks at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. Their discussions include a wide range of issues and will further deepen the bond between India and USA,” read a post by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on X.

The bilateral meeting between the two leaders will be an opportunity for both leaders to pick up from where they left off during PM Modi's maiden State visit to the US in June.

The bilateral meeting is expected to see meaningful advancements on the GE jet engine deal and civil nuclear technology, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was quoted as saying in a Reuters report.

President Biden arrived in New Delhi earlier on Friday for the G20 Summit. This is his first visit to India as President.

He was received at the airport by Union Minister of State, Gen (retd.) VK Singh.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti was also present at the airport with his daughter to receive President Biden.

The US President interacted with Garcetti's daughter while also having a brief chat with the Union minister. He also cheered the group of dancers who performed a folk dance to welcome him.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Both foreign leaders arrived to a warm welcome at the New Delhi Airport to attend the G20 Summit from September 9-10.

Modi is scheduled to hold 15 bilateral meetings over the next three days when world leaders gather in the national capital for the Summit.

The prime minister earlier said that these meetings would give an opportunity to review India's bilateral ties with these nations and further strengthen developmental cooperation.

“It is my firm belief that the New Delhi G20 Summit will chart a new path in human-centric and inclusive development,” the prime minister posted on X, adding, “I look forward to productive discussions with world leaders over the next two days.” “I will also be holding bilateral meetings with several leaders and Heads of Delegation to further deepen the bonds of friendship and cooperation,” Modi said.

On Saturday, he will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy besides attending the G20 events. On Sunday, he will have a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, sources said.