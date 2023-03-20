Jet Air not in a rush to start flying: CEO designate

Agencies

Jet Airways CEO-designate Sanjiv Kapoor on Monday said the new management does not want to be “in a rush” to restart operations while asserting that the airline will be unique and different.

The ownership transfer of the airline under the insolvency resolution plan is facing hurdles over differences between the winning bidder and lenders.

Speaking at the CAPA aviation summit in the national capital, he also said it is a marathon and not a sprint.

In October 2020, the airline’s Committee of Creditors (CoC) approved the revival plan submitted by the consortium of Dubai-based Murari Lal Jalan and the UK’s Kalrock Capital. In June 2021, the consortium’s bid was approved under the insolvency resolution process.

However, the implementation of the plan is getting delayed.

Once-storied carrier, Jet Airways shuttered operations in April 2019.