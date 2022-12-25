JeI properties worth crores in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 24: The State Investigation Agency on
Saturday seized further assets and properties including
land and structures of banned group Jamaat-e-Islami in
several districts of Kashmir during raids in Saturday.
According to a statement, property worth around 122.89
crores was seized by the SIA during raids at Kulgam,
Pulwama, Budgam and Srinagar today.
The statement reads during seizure proceedings it was
found that about a dozen business establishments in
Kulgam including shopping complex at Magam are
currently running from these JeI properties on rent basis.
“After due diligence, it was decided that these would be
allowed to continue so that private persons who may not
have any connections with JeI and are only tenants paying
rent to JeI, are not penalised and their livelihood not
impaired,” it reads.
Details of the properties that have been seized are as
under:
District Kulgam
1. Non-functional Darsgah over 04 marlas of land
under Survey No. 453 min at Nowbal Kulgam.
2. Land measuring 14 marlas under Survey No. 735
min (Abadi Deh) on which a mosque & 04 shops
exist at Qaimoh Kulgam.
III. 01 building and 03 shops exists over land measuring
01 Kanal & 14 Marla under Survey No. 528 min at
Redwani Kulgam.
1. Land measuring 01 marla undr survey No. 433
min on which 01 Kuthar exists at Hawoora
Kulgam.
2. Land measuring 16 kanals & 18 marlas under
survey No. 1127 in town Kulgam.
District Pulwama:
1. Al-Huda Health Care Centre, Shops & school
building over land measuring 6 kanals 18 Marlas
& 3.25 sirsai under Survey No. 734 (2 K, 10 M,
3.25 S), 733 (1 K, 16 M), 722 (1 K, 9 M) and
survey No. 727 (1 K, 3 M) through Gh. Qadir S/O
Ab. Salam Wani R/O Gusoo Rajpora & Gh. Ahmad Ahrar
S/O Qutub Din R/O Shopian.
1. 04 storey building on land measuring 1 kanal &
03 marlas under survey No. 3310/3129 at
Awantipora through Ameer Tehsil Awantipora.
District Budgam:
1. Land measuring 02 kanals & 11 Marla under
survey No. 837 at Ompora Budgam.
2. Land measuring 02 kanals & 09 Marla under
survey No. 835 at Ompora Budgam.
III.Land measuring 02 marlas & 136 sirsai under survey
No. 835 min at Ompora Budgam.
1. Land measuring 01 kanal under survey No. 257
min at Pallar Budgam.
2. Land measuring 06 kanals under survey No.
1057/534 at Chandpora Budgam.
3. Land measuring 01 kanals & 10 Marla under
survey No. 778 at Sholipora Budgam.
VII. Land measuring 01 Marla under survey No. 364 at
Pethmakhama, Magam Budgam.
VIII.Land measuring 06 Marla under survey No. 814/591
at Mazhama Magam, Budgam.
1. Madina Shopping Complex over 03 marlas of
land under survey No. 2023 at Magam.
District Srinagar:
1. Land measuring 01 kanal & 17 Marla under
survey No. 279 & 280 Mosha at Khushipura
Shalteng.
2. Land measuring 01 kanal & 03 Marla under
survey No. 276 at Khushipura Shalteng.
III. Two storey residential house over 17 marlas & 199 Sft
under survey No. 1388/307 at Barzulla South, Srinagar in
the name of Syed Ali Shah Geelani & Firdous Ahmad
Asmi S/O Gh. Nabi Asmi.
As per the statement, search carried out in the house in
Srinagar figuring at para III, registered in joint ownership of
Late Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Firdous Ahmed Asmi S/O
Ghulam Nabi Asmi R/O Idd Gah, Srinagar, ground floor of
which comprising of 4 rooms with kitchen and 2 bedrooms
for residential purposes as per rent deed has been
occupied by one Shahzada Aurangzeb S/O Hakeem
Ghulam Nabi R/O Moolu Chitragam, Shopian since
November 2018.
“He is himself a permanent member of JeI and has also
served as Amir-e-Zila District Shopian. He is presently
working as Academic Officer at Jamait-u-Banaat (a
women’s college affiliated with JKBOSE and University of
Kashmir) Lal Bazar, Srinagar since 2020. Earlier he has
also served as Principal at Siraj-ul-Uloom Shopian.”
It reads a notarised Rent Deed has also been executed in
this regard in September 2020 for a period of five years at
a monthly rent of Rs 1000. However, no rent has till date
been paid. From the search carried out one Mobil phone
of the tenant with one SIM inserted in it has been
recovered & seized.”
It reads properties in Kulgam, Pulwama, Budgam and
Srinagar are the 4th set of properties to be notified in a
series of properties belonging to JeI.
“The action would uproot the menace of militant funding to
a great extent in J&K, besides being a stepping stone in
ensuring rule of law & a society without fear.”
The statement reads SIA has identified as many as 188
JeI properties across the UT of J&K which have either
been notified or are under the process of being notified for
further legal action.
“These are as a result of investigation of case FIR number
17 of 2019 U/S 10, 11 & 13 of Police Station Batmaloo
being investigated by SIA,” it reads.