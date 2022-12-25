JeI properties worth crores in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 24: The State Investigation Agency on

Saturday seized further assets and properties including

land and structures of banned group Jamaat-e-Islami in

several districts of Kashmir during raids in Saturday.

According to a statement, property worth around 122.89

crores was seized by the SIA during raids at Kulgam,

Pulwama, Budgam and Srinagar today.

The statement reads during seizure proceedings it was

found that about a dozen business establishments in

Kulgam including shopping complex at Magam are

currently running from these JeI properties on rent basis.

“After due diligence, it was decided that these would be

allowed to continue so that private persons who may not

have any connections with JeI and are only tenants paying

rent to JeI, are not penalised and their livelihood not

impaired,” it reads.

Details of the properties that have been seized are as

under:

District Kulgam

1. Non-functional Darsgah over 04 marlas of land

under Survey No. 453 min at Nowbal Kulgam.

2. Land measuring 14 marlas under Survey No. 735

min (Abadi Deh) on which a mosque & 04 shops

exist at Qaimoh Kulgam.

III. 01 building and 03 shops exists over land measuring

01 Kanal & 14 Marla under Survey No. 528 min at

Redwani Kulgam.

1. Land measuring 01 marla undr survey No. 433

min on which 01 Kuthar exists at Hawoora

Kulgam.

2. Land measuring 16 kanals & 18 marlas under

survey No. 1127 in town Kulgam.

District Pulwama:

1. Al-Huda Health Care Centre, Shops & school

building over land measuring 6 kanals 18 Marlas

& 3.25 sirsai under Survey No. 734 (2 K, 10 M,

3.25 S), 733 (1 K, 16 M), 722 (1 K, 9 M) and

survey No. 727 (1 K, 3 M) through Gh. Qadir S/O

Ab. Salam Wani R/O Gusoo Rajpora & Gh. Ahmad Ahrar

S/O Qutub Din R/O Shopian.

1. 04 storey building on land measuring 1 kanal &

03 marlas under survey No. 3310/3129 at

Awantipora through Ameer Tehsil Awantipora.

District Budgam:

1. Land measuring 02 kanals & 11 Marla under

survey No. 837 at Ompora Budgam.

2. Land measuring 02 kanals & 09 Marla under

survey No. 835 at Ompora Budgam.

III.Land measuring 02 marlas & 136 sirsai under survey

No. 835 min at Ompora Budgam.

1. Land measuring 01 kanal under survey No. 257

min at Pallar Budgam.

2. Land measuring 06 kanals under survey No.

1057/534 at Chandpora Budgam.

3. Land measuring 01 kanals & 10 Marla under

survey No. 778 at Sholipora Budgam.

VII. Land measuring 01 Marla under survey No. 364 at

Pethmakhama, Magam Budgam.

VIII.Land measuring 06 Marla under survey No. 814/591

at Mazhama Magam, Budgam.

1. Madina Shopping Complex over 03 marlas of

land under survey No. 2023 at Magam.

District Srinagar:

1. Land measuring 01 kanal & 17 Marla under

survey No. 279 & 280 Mosha at Khushipura

Shalteng.

2. Land measuring 01 kanal & 03 Marla under

survey No. 276 at Khushipura Shalteng.

III. Two storey residential house over 17 marlas & 199 Sft

under survey No. 1388/307 at Barzulla South, Srinagar in

the name of Syed Ali Shah Geelani & Firdous Ahmad

Asmi S/O Gh. Nabi Asmi.

As per the statement, search carried out in the house in

Srinagar figuring at para III, registered in joint ownership of

Late Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Firdous Ahmed Asmi S/O

Ghulam Nabi Asmi R/O Idd Gah, Srinagar, ground floor of

which comprising of 4 rooms with kitchen and 2 bedrooms

for residential purposes as per rent deed has been

occupied by one Shahzada Aurangzeb S/O Hakeem

Ghulam Nabi R/O Moolu Chitragam, Shopian since

November 2018.

“He is himself a permanent member of JeI and has also

served as Amir-e-Zila District Shopian. He is presently

working as Academic Officer at Jamait-u-Banaat (a

women’s college affiliated with JKBOSE and University of

Kashmir) Lal Bazar, Srinagar since 2020. Earlier he has

also served as Principal at Siraj-ul-Uloom Shopian.”

It reads a notarised Rent Deed has also been executed in

this regard in September 2020 for a period of five years at

a monthly rent of Rs 1000. However, no rent has till date

been paid. From the search carried out one Mobil phone

of the tenant with one SIM inserted in it has been

recovered & seized.”

It reads properties in Kulgam, Pulwama, Budgam and

Srinagar are the 4th set of properties to be notified in a

series of properties belonging to JeI.

“The action would uproot the menace of militant funding to

a great extent in J&K, besides being a stepping stone in

ensuring rule of law & a society without fear.”

The statement reads SIA has identified as many as 188

JeI properties across the UT of J&K which have either

been notified or are under the process of being notified for

further legal action.

“These are as a result of investigation of case FIR number

17 of 2019 U/S 10, 11 & 13 of Police Station Batmaloo

being investigated by SIA,” it reads.