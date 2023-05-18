JD YSS Jammu inaugurates Kho-Kho tourney

NL Corresspondent

KATHUA, MAY 18: Joint Director, Youth Services and Sports, Jammu Suram Chand Sharma today inaugurated Under-19 Inter-District Level Girl's Kho-Kho Tournament on the Trikuta Ground here at Dyala Chack.

While interacting with participants, Suram Chand Sharma said sports activities play a key role in overall personality development of a person besides inculcating good traits of sportsmanship, unity and team efforts. He appealed to participating students to play the game in the right spirit and strive hard to achieve their goals.

The event was organised as per the direction of Director, Youth Service and Sports, J&K UT Subash Chandar Chhibber and overall supervision of DYSSO, Sunil Kumar along with activities incharge Dharminder Singh PEM.