Jason Chen, Global Chairman and CEO of Acer visits India

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: On his visit to India, Jason Chen, Chairman and CEO of Acer reinforced the company's commitment to the thriving Indian market with strategic initiatives aimed at fostering growth, innovation, and sustainability. As India solidifies its position as a pivotal market for Acer, the company unveils comprehensive expansion plans, transcending domains to venture into new segments like consumer electronics, eMobility, and AI PCs with a strong emphasis on eco-friendly products.

Jason Chen, Chairman and CEO of Acer Inc., expressed his optimism about the Indian market, stating, “As we set our sights on the dynamic and rapidly growing Indian market, I am truly optimistic about the immense opportunities it presents for Acer. The Indian landscape is a thriving ground for innovation and expansion, and we believe in the potential of the Indian consumer base. Acer is committed to delivering cutting-edge technology, including AI PCs, that aligns seamlessly with their evolving needs through conscious technology.”During its recent Dubai COP28 Acer Global Press Conference, the company introduced its forward-looking “Conscious Technology” vision, emphasizing the creation of technology with a focus on future considerations. Acer has also pledged a commitment to achieving carbon neutrality for its Aspire Vero laptop line, beginning with the latest Aspire Vero 16 model. Acer has also joined the RE100 initiative and committed to sourcing 100% renewable electricity by 2035. It has also pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. As one of the world's top ICT companies, Acer seeks to amplify positive impacts on the environment through united actions; 60% of its critical suppliers have committed to RE100 or set science-based carbon reduction targets (SBT). Acer has set a goal to use 20-30% post-consumer recycled plastic in its computers and monitors by 2025, for which 17% use was achieved in 2022.Acer's expansion and innovation initiatives underscore its dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancement, shaping the future landscape of the industry.