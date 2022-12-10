Jammu witnesses Anti-Corruption Day rally, JMC takes Integrity Pledge

Jammu Tawi, December 09: Jammu Municipal Corporation today celebrated International Anti-

Corruption Day and organised a rally lead by Mayor, Rajender Sharma that passed through main

markets of Jammu town.

The Rally started from Parade Ground and culminated at Hari Singh Park after passing

through Parade Ground, Raj Tilak Road, Purani Mandi, Super Bazaar and Raghunath Bazaar.

Besides Councillors, officers and officials of Jammu Municipal Corporation, Students from

various Schools, Colleges, Universities, Chamber of Commerce, a number of Traders

Associations, Market Associations, Social Organisations, NGOs, Religious Gurus (Dharam

Gurus), Senior Citizens, Park Associations, Morning Walkers Associations, Resident Welfare

Associations, Hotel Associations, Various Trusts, Printer Associations, Taxi Unions also

participated with great enthusiasm.

The Mayor along with all the participants took an Integrity pledge to make the system

corruption free. One more pledge was taken on the road safety.

Mayor, Jammu said that the main motive behind marking this day is to spread awareness

about a corruption-free society. “Everyone knows that corruption affects every section of the

society. The purpose behind a day of this kind is to make people aware of the repercussions of

indulging in corruption and motivate them to follow a righteous path,” he said.

He said “Each and every individual and even the organization should pledge not to be a part of

any kind of corruption. While combating corruption can be hard, it isn’t impossible if everyone

decides to back out and refuse to participate in corruption. Any act of bribery or misuse of public

positions that leads to the fulfilment of selfish motive is wrong. By saying no to corruption, we can

help create more employment opportunities, achieve gender equality and secure wider access to

essential services. Above all, we can make a system fair for all.”

He further said “We aim to take Jammu to the frontline cities of India. Corruption is not just

a matter of a few rupees. On the one hand, corruption hurts the development of the country and at

the same time corruption disrupts the social balance. He thanked all the Councillors, officers and

officials of Jammu Municipal Corporation, Students from various Schools, Colleges, Universities,

Chamber of Commerce, a number of Traders Associations, Market Associations, Social

Organisations, NGOs, Religious Gurus (Dharam Gurus), Senior Citizens, Parking Associations,

Morning Walkers Associations, Resident Welfare Associations, Hotel Associations, Various Trusts,

Printer Associations, Taxi Unions and urged them to come forward in eradicating the corruption to

make our INDIA Corruption free.