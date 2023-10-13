Jammu to Vaishno Devi helicopter service in pipeline: CEO

Jammu Tawi, Oct 12: To facilitate the smooth travel of the pilgrims from the ‘city if temples', the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has proposed the helicopter service from Jammu to the Cave Shrine, which is in the pipeline and expected to commence soon.

“Jammu to Mata Vaishno Devi helicopter service is expected to begin soon for which preparations are underway,” said an official.

“The Shrine Board has completed its tendering process and helicopter service will soon start for devotees,” he added and said that two helicopter companies, Global Vectra and Himalayan Heli Services will provide the service directly from Jammu airport to Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan.

Both these heli-services are already providing services from Katra to Bhawan.

“Helicopter service from Jammu to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Shrine has been proposed by the Shrine Board and we have permitted for the start of the service,” Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer of the Shrine Board said.

He said, “we are hopeful that the service will soon start benefiting the pilgrims but as of now, no timeline is fixed.”