‘Jammu to get a facelift by June 2023’

JAMMU TAWI, NOV 20: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today toured Jammu City. He visited

different works taken up under Smart City projects and meant to add to the beauty and anesthetics of

the heritage city.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu;

Commissioner JMC, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu; MD, Cable Car Corporation; Executive Director,

Mabarak Mandi Heritage Society; Jt Commissioner, JMC and many other officers of Police and Civil

administration.

Dr Mehta observed that the face of Jammu is going to change for better by June next year. He said that

the city is fast changing its outlook and enhancing its value in terms of tourist appeal. He added that the

ongoing projects along with those under progress would give a massive facelift to the city and would

emerge as a major tourist attraction.

The Chief Secretary visited different project sites taken in hand under Smart City Mission. He took stock

of the progress of work and simultaneously passed on several directions for early completion of each of

them.

At Mubarak Mandi, the Chief Secretary enjoined upon the officers to throw the completed portions of

the heritage buildings open for public by mid December. He asked them to start the cultural and other

folk activities in the complex depicting the rich history and traditions of Jammu.

He also asked them to clear the complex from different construction material dumped there. He

directed them to improve the landscape of the entire area and clear it of any hurdles or obstructions

created during construction work.

On visiting the Tawi Barrage and River Front the Chief Secretary gave strict directions to complete the

Barrage by June next year and complete the work on first phase of Tawi River development by then. He

remarked that on completion these developmental works would be major tourist attractions in the city.

Dr Mehta also visited the Peer Kho Temple and Bahu Cable Car project. He examined the facilities being

provided to the visitors there. He also inspected the site of the Peer Kho Lift and the allied works to be

taken in hand there. He called for completing the project within a period of 6 months only.

At Bhag-i-Bahu the Chief Secretary told the Divisional Commissioner to look into the possibility of

combining the garden with the adjacent Aquarium. He stated that both the facilities are augmenting

each other and should be offered to public as a package. He also went around the fort and temple area

and called for taking measures to make it more appealing and developed.

The Chief Secretary visited other projects like Multi-level parking at Panjtirthi and other ongoing

developmental works in and around the city. He recalled that dozens of projects were completed in the

past couple of years which along with the progressing ones are going to make Jammu one of the best

places in the country.

The CS also asked for opening of Jambo Zoo to public in the month of January itself. He further

mentioned that the Semi-Ring Road project would be taken to its final completion in the month of April.

He observed that these would be a major step towards making Jammu city more vibrant, citizen-friendly

and congestion-free.

He recounted that projects like newly developed General Bus stand, Multi-level Car Parking cum

Commercial Complex, Vertical Garden from DograChowk to KC Chowk, Jammu-Akhnoor Expressway

having the longest flyover in J&K, Beautification of bridges, PRASAD Lighting of different religious

complexes, introduction of electric buses, and other projects of city landscaping and beautification are

going to make Jammu the most vibrant cities of the country.

The Chief Secretary was informed that the Tawi Riverfront phase-I is going to be completed

soon followed by Phase-II. It includes construction of embankments/ retaining wall with channelized

section 250m wide and for a length of 3.5km on both sides. It was given out that raising of barrage

height to achieve adequate water height (ponding) at Gujjar Nagar bridge is also part of it.

It was further revealed that the Library cum Cafeteria at Mubarak Mandi is being completed at a cost

of ₹ 3.29 Cr by JSCL and is going to be completed by May, 2023. It includes developing the space on the

heritage characteristics, developing building Interiors, Providing heritage furniture, proper illumination

for exterior and interiors, upgradation of the front court as a sitting area, provision of firefighting, Air

conditioning besides other facilities.

Pertinently, the JSCL is developing Tawi River front on the lines of the Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat.

The project is aimed to enhance the aesthetic value of the River Tawi by enhancing natural purifying

capabilities, as well as promoting environmental and urban infrastructure sustainability.

The 7 KM long river front is proposed to be completed in 2 phases. The first phase starts from 4th bridge

to Main Tawi Bridge and phase 2 from Main Tawi Bridge to Gujjar Nagar Bridge. Pathways would be

constructed on both the sides (banks) of the river to provide easy access to the public, the CS was

informed.

Initially work on 2.7 km from Bhagwati Nagar Barrage to VikramChowk Bridge has been taken up under

the phase I and is going to be completed on time, as was given out on the occasion.