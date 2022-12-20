Jammu to face power cuts on Tuesday

Jammu Tawi, Dec 19: A number of areas in the winter capital will face power cuts on Tuesday,
the officials informed.
The power supply to Yatri Niwas, Bhawani Nagar, Gole Gujral, Talab Tillo, Trilokpur, Panipeer,
Nitco Lane, Vikas Nagar, Sari Rakhwal, Pounichak, Floura, M/C Domana, Machalliana and
adjoining areas shall remain affected on December 20 from 9 am to 2 pm, informed the Chief
Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu.
Similarly, the power supply to Akalpur, Udheywala, Sangrampur, Lale-De-Bagh, Nagbani, DPS
School Manorma Vihar, Adheywala, Anand Nagar, Domana, Lower Machlian, Nagbani and
adjoining areas shall remain affected on December 20 from 8 am to 2 pm.
Likewise, the power supply to Rabta, Sarote, Mathwar, Lift Irrigation Ranjan and adjoining areas
shall remain affected on December 20 from 10 am to 3 pm, he said.