Jammu to face power cuts on Tuesday

Jammu Tawi, Dec 19: A number of areas in the winter capital will face power cuts on Tuesday,

the officials informed.

The power supply to Yatri Niwas, Bhawani Nagar, Gole Gujral, Talab Tillo, Trilokpur, Panipeer,

Nitco Lane, Vikas Nagar, Sari Rakhwal, Pounichak, Floura, M/C Domana, Machalliana and

adjoining areas shall remain affected on December 20 from 9 am to 2 pm, informed the Chief

Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu.

Similarly, the power supply to Akalpur, Udheywala, Sangrampur, Lale-De-Bagh, Nagbani, DPS

School Manorma Vihar, Adheywala, Anand Nagar, Domana, Lower Machlian, Nagbani and

adjoining areas shall remain affected on December 20 from 8 am to 2 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Rabta, Sarote, Mathwar, Lift Irrigation Ranjan and adjoining areas

shall remain affected on December 20 from 10 am to 3 pm, he said.