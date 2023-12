Jammu Sub-Junior Judo meet held

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 09: Day-long Sub Junior Jammu District (Boys and Girls) Judo Championship held at Indoor Complex, MA Stadium, here involving around 120 participants in different weight groups under the banner of Jammu District Judo Association.

Those winners felicitated by the general secretary of Judo Association of J&K, Suraj Sharma in the presence of guests of honour, Bhanu Partap and Rajesh Sumbaria.

The competition officiated by the technical penal led by Chief Judo coach of J&K Sports Council, Suraj Bhan Singh, Ritika Slathia, Jugal Kishore and Manish Chatwal.

The event held under the aegis of J&K Sports Council and J&K Olympic Association (JKOA), a handout issued by the Association here today informed.

The Results:

GIRLS: 32 Kg: Mansi Bhagat, Ist and Monika Rajput, 2nd. 36 Kg: Sana Sharma, Ist; Shanti Kumari, 2nd and Kamni Devi, 3rd. 48 kg: Shruti, Ist; Sanvi Sharma, 2nd; Mridul and Nusrat Jaan, joint 3rd.

40 Kg: Sumakna Khajuria, Ist; Manvi Verma, 2nd and Alisha Gill, 3rd. 44 kg: Nagam Preet Kour, Ist; Anahita Sharma, 2nd; Anahita Thakur and Khushi Devi, joint 3rd. 52 Kg: Diyanshi Damral, Ist; Dhanishta Jamwal, 2nd and Tanushri Rajput, 3rd. Plus 57 kg: Kashish Rajput, Ist; Ikshita Midtada, 2nd; Aarohi Sharma and Harshita Gupta, joint 3rd.

BOYS: 30 Kg: Piyush Minaya, Ist; Madhav Sharma, 2nd; Aihay Kumar and Suresh Kumar, joint 3rd. 35 kg: Daksh Chibber, Ist; Ayush Sharma, 2nd; Divyansh Manhas and Harsh Chib, joint 3rd. 40 kg: Amrit Gupta, Ist; Ankeet Sharma, 2nd; Abhishek and Varun Thapa, joint 3rd. 45 kg: Naksh, Ist; Akshat Sharma, 2nd; Pankaj Manhas and Adharv Sharma, joint 3rd.50 Kg: Hitesh Chibber, Ist; Syon Kotwal, 2nd; Mohd Faizan and Dubrant Rajput, joint 3rd. 55 Kg: Rudransh Chib, Ist; Gurpreet Singh, 2nd; Ansh Gupta and Arav Raina, joint 3rd. 60 Kg: Ridham Sharma, Ist; Gurpeet Singh, 2nd; Shivam Singh and Angad Sharma, joint 3rd.

66 Kg: Harkirat Singh, Ist; Dhananjay, 2nd; Bhavansh Raj Singh and Vavish, joint 3rd. Plus 66Kg: Hardeep Singh, Ist; Daksh Koul, 2nd; Montake Singh and Gaurav Sharma, joint 3rd.