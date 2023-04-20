Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Opens For Traffic

JAMMU, Apr 20: Jammu-Srinagar National highway, the only road link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world, has been reopened after remaining closed for several hours since overnight due to massive landslide at Hingni Nachlana near Ramsoo along the thoroughfare. “After clearance of the debris, passenger traffic has been released from both ends on the highway,” a traffic department official said. He urged people to “keep lane discipline.” A big slide was reported at Hingi Nachlana, Ramsoo around midnight, leading to the closure of the strategic thoroughfare. According to the officials, clearance was taken up which was completed around 10 a.m.
