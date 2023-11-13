Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed Due To Shooting Stones In Ramban

JAMMU, Nov 13: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway, only surface link that connects Kashmir with outside world, was closed for traffic on Monday after shooting stones, officials said here.

Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said that the traffic from both sides has been halted on NH-44 at T2 Ramban due to shooting stones

It further said that people are advised to ask TCUs before proceeding on Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Police said that men and machinery have been mobilized to swiftly clear the road.