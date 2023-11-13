Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed Due To Shooting Stones In Ramban

By Northlines -

, Nov 13: The Jammu-Srinagar highway, only surface link that connects with outside , was closed for traffic on Monday after shooting stones, officials said here.
Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said that the traffic from both sides has been halted on NH-44 at T2 Ramban due to shooting stones
It further said that people are advised to ask TCUs before proceeding on Jammu-Srinagar highway.
Police said that men and machinery have been mobilized to swiftly clear the road.

