Jammu Sports defeat IFCR J&K warriors by 9 runs

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Dec 19: Jammu Sports veterans defeated International Fellowship of Cricket loving Rotarians (IFCR) J&K Warriors

by 9 runs in the first match of the friendship cup series being played at M A Stadium Jammu. The match was organised with a

motive to spread awareness on healthy lifestyle to remain fit.

Earlier, Jammu Sports won the toss & elected to bat first and posted 183/4 on the scoreboard in the stipulated 25 overs. For

Jammu Sports, Harshit Singh Bhadwal scored 63 runs to remain the top scorer while Rohit Bhagat also scored unbeaten 59.

Vikram Singh 15 and Vishal Machnanda 12 also chipped in. For IFCR J&K Warriors, Adeep Mehta, Chamkor Singh, Prithipal

Singh & Gurpreet shared one wicket apiece.

In reply, IFCR J&K Warriors never looked confident in their run chase and kept losing wickets on regular intervals. A

splendid knock of 88 runs by Chamkor Singh and 24 Adeep Mehta tried to salvage but Jammu Sports bowlers bowled brilliant

line and length to restrict the opponents on 173/7 in the stipulated 25 overs.

For Jammu Sports, Dr Subash and Koushal Sharma bowled superbly and took 2 wickets each while Rajeev Jasrotia, Harshit

Singh & Mukesh Sharma shared one wicket apiece.

Jammu Sports lead the series by 1-0. Harshit Singh Bhadwal was adjudged as Player of the match for his overall performance.