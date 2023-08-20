Jammu Sports beat Dogra Warriors by 38 Runs

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: First match of the five-match series was played at Mandal Ground between Jammu Sports Veteran & Dogra Warriors, here today. Captain of Jammu Sports Vikram Singh won the toss & elected to bat first but they lost two early wickets at just 17 runs on the board courtesy disciplined bowling by Dogra Warriors but after that Harshit Singh & Rajesh Bandral built a partnership of 60 runs and when Jammu Sports were cruising to the good total Harshit after scoring 40 runs lost his wicket in 11th over. Later, Vikram Dogra also played a crucial inning of 36 runs of 21 balls put pressure back on Dogra Warriors. Rajesh Bandral scored sensational innings of 69 runs & 14 from Mukesh Sharma managed Jammu Sports to put a target of 194/6 in 20 overs. From Dogra Warriors Kousal Sharma takes 3 wickets while Raj Kumar & Deepak Jamwal got 1 wicket each. Dogra Warriors while chasing the target lost wickets at a at regular intervals thus lost the match by 38 runs. Sushant 36, Deepak 29, Pawan 27, Sachin Singh 12 were the main contributors with the bat from Dogra Warriors. For Jammu Sports Harshit Singh clinched 3 wickets, Ravinder Singh, Rajesh Bandral & Mukesh Sharma got 1 wicket each. For his all-round performance with bat as well bowl, Harshit Singh declared as Man of Match.