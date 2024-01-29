Jammu Smart City drives towards a greener tomorrow with Tata Motors electric buses

Jammu Tawi: Tata Motors, India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, announced that it has delivered state-of-the-art Ultra EV air-conditioned electric buses to Jammu Smart City Limited through TML Smart City Mobility Solutions (J&K) Pvt Ltd, a Tata Motors Group company. The initiative led by the Housing and Urban Development Department of the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, is aimed at establishing an environmentally sustainable public transportation system in Jammu. These emission-free Tata Motors electric buses are manufactured in India using cutting-edge technology, feature advanced amenities and are powered by state-of-the-art electric power systems. Its design focuses on safety, comfort and convenience, offering Jammu residents reliable and zero-emission intra-city commuting solutions. The delivery of the electric buses is a part of its larger order to supply, maintain and operate 100 electric buses in Srinagar and 100 electric buses in Jammu, for a period 12-years for Jammu and Srinagar Smart City projects.

The fleet was flagged-off by the Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Govt of India, Amit Shah, in presence of Hon'ble Minister of Heavy Industries, Govt of India, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey and Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha. The event was attended by esteemed dignitaries, including Hon'ble Member of Parliament, Jugal Kishore Sharma and Gulam Ali Khatana, Ajay Bhalla, Home Secretary Govt of India, Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary Jammu and Kashmir, Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner Secretary H&UDD, J&K along with other Administrative Secretaries and delegates from the Government of J&K, Municipal Corporation Jammu, Jammu Smart City Ltd and representatives from Tata Motors.

Commenting on the occasion, Rahul Yadav, CEO, Jammu Smart City Ltd, said, “Jammu Smart City Ltd is committed to improving transportation in Jammu with the introduction of electric buses. The goal is to enhance mass mobility, providing increased safety and sustainability, along with greater access and convenience for commuters. These advanced buses not only meet rigorous quality standards but also contribute to collective initiatives aimed at improving the city's air quality. Flagging off the Tata Motors' electric bus is in line with Jammu Smart City's commitment to reducing the carbon footprint and improving citizens' quality of life.”

Speaking at the momentous occasion, Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay, Chairman, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions (J&K) Pvt Ltd, said, “I'm delighted to witness the flag off of the electric buses in Jammu, following the recent commencement of electric bus operations in Srinagar. Tata Motors has been at the forefront of the electric mobility sector, pioneering advanced innovations in public transportation specifically tailored to address India's unique requirements. Our unparalleled knowledge of sustainable mobility solutions sets us apart, aligning with the government's push for electric vehicles. Electric buses will be a vital addition to Jammu's transportation system, providing numerous benefits that align with the city's health, environmental and economic goals. We eagerly anticipate playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of public transport in Jammu.”