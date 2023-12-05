Jammu shuttler Skiedeep wins Silver

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 05: Making J&K proud of her performance, Jammu girl, Skiedeep Kour clinched Silver medal, contesting in under-17 category, in the XI All India Sub-Junior Badminton Ranking Tournament which concluded at Karnataka Badminton Academy Bangalore today. As per the reports reaching here, Skiedeep lost in the final but was appreciated for her fighting spirit and overall performance in the event.

“I was witness to her showcasing the exceptional talent on the court. She is a talented shuttler, who has made entire J&K proud of her performance at the National level,” said chairman of J&K Badminton Association, Dr OD Sharma.