Jammu Shines in Inter-school Chess Tournament

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Apr 28: Surjanika (IX-H),Vansh Bakshi (VIII-I) ,Alankrita (III-K) and Abhiveer Sharma (VIII-I) of Delhi Public School, Jammu brought laurels to the school and their parents by winning the coveted 1st position in Inter-School Chess Competition held under the aegis of Sahodhya at Heritage School, Sanik Colony Jammu.

Overall, 28 schools from Jammu participated in the event. Delhi Public School,Jammu, outshone other teams and won the 1st position after defeating Heritage school in the final round.

Ms. Ruchi Chabra, Principal , DPS Jammu, congratulated the students and encouraged them to remain focused in their game in the future as well.

President-RCT, Sh. M.K Ajatshatru Singh ji, PVC, Dr. Kuwarani Ritu Singh ji and Director, Sh. S.S. Sodhi Ji extended their best wishes to all the winners of the Chess Competition.