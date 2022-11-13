Jammu senior chess meet from Nov 19

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 13: All Jammu and Kashmir Chess Association (AJKCA) shall hold two-day Jammu division senior open chess

competition at IIT Jammu in the outskirts of the city, here from November 19.

Organised by the Jammu Division Selection Committee, shall pave way for the selection of the divisional probable for the

upcoming National event, a handout issued by the AJKCA here today informed.

Interested players can contact Ajit Singh (9906017469) and Arvindu Sharma (7006939984) for

further information, the handout mentioned.