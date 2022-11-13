NL Correspondent
Jammu, Nov 13: All Jammu and Kashmir Chess Association (AJKCA) shall hold two-day Jammu division senior open chess
competition at IIT Jammu in the outskirts of the city, here from November 19.
Organised by the Jammu Division Selection Committee, shall pave way for the selection of the divisional probable for the
upcoming National event, a handout issued by the AJKCA here today informed.
Interested players can contact Ajit Singh (9906017469) and Arvindu Sharma (7006939984) for
further information, the handout mentioned.
Jammu senior chess meet from Nov 19
