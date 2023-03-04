Jammu Metropolitan Region Dev Authority review the Infra Dev Plan

NORTHLINES CORRESPONDENT

Jammu Tawi, Mar 03: Jammu Metropolitan Region Development Authority (JMRDA) today deliberated over the ongoing projects and other taken up under the Capex budget of JMRDA.

The JMRD Authority covers 5 districts of Jammu, Reasi, Udampur, Samba and Kathua comprising 30 tehsils and over 1107 revenue villages.

Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar presided the meeting and reviewed the progress.

The Authority prepares Infrastructural Development Plan (IDP) for the maintenance of a responsible standard of livability in the JMR including Roads, water supply, sewerage disposal, drainage, electricity, solid waste management, public transportation, parking and other amenities.

Div Com took stock of present status of ongoing projects including construction of Parking/ Bus terminal, development of pathways, green spaces at Hiranagar Town, development of pathways amenities under Tawi River Front View project Jammu, development of Bus stand at Thandi Khui Vijaypur and other development projects

The concerned executing agencies apprised the Div Com about the progress on each project. It was informed that the work was in progress on the projects while some projects are at different stages of execution.

The Div Com directed all the concerned departments to expedite the pace of work on all the ongoing projects for their timely completion.

The Div Com also instructed the DCs to personally monitor the pace of work and also resolve land issues if any.

Earlier, in a video conferencing meeting with concerned DCs the Div Com reviewed the land acquisition for Delhi-Katra Expressway project, Jammu Poonch National Highway. He also reviewed the disbursement of the compensation amount.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner JMC, Rahul Yadav; VC JDA, Pankaj Magotra; J&K Housing Board, Shabir Hussain; Financial Advisor & CAO JMRDA, Namisha Dogra; Architect JMRDA, Devinder Gupta; besides officers of Urban Local Bodies, Engineers of PWD, UEED, Architect J&K, Town Planners and other concerned while Deputy Commissioners of Kathua, Samba, Udhampur and Reasi attended the meeting through video conferencing.