Jammu Lawn Tennis Champ begins

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Feb 03: Organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Lawn Tennis Association (JKLTA), District Jammu Championship got underway at lawn tennis courts of MA Stadium, here.

The finals of the event shall be held tomorrow, followed by the valedictory function at the same venue.

The Results:

SINGLES: Ist Round: Hanumant Singh bt Ravi Kumar, B S Jaggi bt Suyash Sharma, Navneet Sharma bt Shub Karman Singh, Ranveer Choudhary bt Shivansh Kohli, Naman Luthra bt Digvijay Singh, Manav Vashisht bt Arun Gupta.

2nd Round: Ranveer Choudhary bt B S Jaggi, Naman Luthra bt Hanumant Singh, Chirag Dogra bt Manav Vashisht, Amar Jyoti Sharma bt Navneet Sharma.

DOUBLES: B S Jaggi and Hanumant Singh bt Digvijay Singh and Shub Karman Singh.