Jammu Lawn Tennis Champ begins

By Northlines -

NL Corresspondent

 

, Feb 03: Organised by the Jammu and Lawn Tennis Association (JKLTA), District Jammu Championship got underway at lawn tennis courts of MA Stadium, here.

The finals of the event shall be held tomorrow, followed by the valedictory function at the same venue.

The Results:

SINGLES: Ist Round: Hanumant Singh bt Ravi Kumar, B S Jaggi bt Suyash Sharma, Navneet Sharma bt Shub Karman Singh, Ranveer Choudhary bt Shivansh Kohli, Naman Luthra bt Digvijay Singh, Manav Vashisht bt Arun Gupta.

2nd Round: Ranveer Choudhary bt B S Jaggi, Naman Luthra bt Hanumant Singh, Chirag Dogra bt Manav Vashisht, Amar Jyoti Sharma bt Navneet Sharma.

DOUBLES: B S Jaggi and Hanumant Singh bt Digvijay Singh and Shub Karman Singh.

SHARE
Previous articleAsia Cup 2023 fate to be decided in Bahrain
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR