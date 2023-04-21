Jammu Kashmir enhances Ex-gratia Relief for Para-Military Personnel to Rs. 25 Lakh

J&K Administration Wednesday formalized the Administrative Council Decision 23/02/2023 for the Grant of enhanced ex-gratia relief of Rs. 25 Lakh to the Next of Kin (NoKs) of Para-Military Forces (CPMF) personnel hailing from J&K, who attain martyrdom either inside or outside Jammu Kashmir.

Govt issued an Order No: 485-3K(GAD) accorded sanction to the enhancement of ex-gratia relief to the NoKs of Central Para-Military Forces (CPMF) Personnel hailing from Jammu & Kashmir who attain martyrdom either inside or outside Jammu Kashmir on the same terms as notified vide Government Order No.823-GAD of 2022 dated 12.07.2022 for the Defence Force Personnel.

The order reads – ‘Enhancement of Ex-gratia relief from Rs. 5.00 lakh to Rs.25.00 lakh (Rs.20.00 lakh out of UT Budget and Rs.5.00 lakh out of SRE) in favour in NoKs of those Central Armed Para-military Personnel hailing from Jammu Kashmir, who attain martyrdom within the territorial jurisdiction of Union territory of Jammu Kashmir'.

The new order has also broad-based the eventualities and brought within its ambit the martyrdom in consequence of the due performance of official duties, due to law and order problem(s), militancy, civil commotion, communal violence, land mine blast, IED blast, cross border firing or Left Wing Extremism, anywhere in the country, outside the territorial jurisdiction of Jammu Kashmir.

J&K Home department will be the sanctioning authority.