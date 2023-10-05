Jammu girls win U-14 Basketball trophy

Udhampur, Oct 05: Jammu District clinched girls' under-14 Basketball trophy in the inter-district divisional level competitions held under the banner of Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) at Army Public School (APS) courts, here today.

In the final, Jammu defeated district Samba 13-06. Earlier, Jammu made it to the title clash beating district Doda 16-06.

Earlier, the event declared open by District Social Welfare Officer Udhampur, Kanika Gupta, who was the chief guest. Principal APS Udhampur, Sanjeev Kumar was guest of honour while district (DYSS) officer Udhampur, Romesh Chander Mishra presided.

The competition officiated by the technical penal including Sanjay Sharma, Manik Nargotra, Ranbir Singh, Ishang Bandral, Deepak Sharma, Sourab Pandit and Jyoti Sharma.

Among others present were Jasvinder Singh, Ajit Singh, Nisha Sharma Swarndeep Singh, Manjeet Singh(APS), Munazim Asif, Vipin Photra, Palak and Sonali as also Anita Goswami, Som Dev Khajuria, Romesh Chander, Sanjeev Kumar, Sanjeev Kahjuria.