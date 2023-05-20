Jammu Division Karate-Do Champ held

NL Corresspondent

Samba, May 20: Jammu Division Karate-Do Championship, organised Traditional Karate-do Association of Jammu and Kashmir, concluded today at Indoor Sports Stadium, Bhagwati Nagar, here.

Around 350 participants from different districts of Jammu, Rajouri, Udhampur, Reasi, Samba and Kathua contested for the top honours in different age and weight groups. The event conducted under the supervision Association president, Shihan Naresh Chander and general secretary North India Karate association, Shihan Umesh Rekhi. Ritika Jamwal, Mnager Indoor Sports Stadium was the chief guest, who presented medals to the winners. The referee commission of the championship included Sensei Naresh Kumar and Shihan Shashi Janotra. The penal of judges included Bhawna Sadhotra, Ajay Gill, Gopal, Amit Sudan Udhay Singh, Pawan Choudhary, Sampay Boby Kumar, Sampay Piyush Choudhary, Sampay Jenice , Sampay Gunika , Sampay Abhishek, Sampay Aamir and Sampay Shivam.