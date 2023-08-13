Jammu And Kashmir | LG Manoj Sinha Flags Off ‘Tiranga Rally’ In Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 13: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday flagged off the ‘Tiranga Rally' from Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) to Botanical Garden on the banks of Dal lake to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' ahead of Independence Day.

“Today the sky of Jammu and Kashmir shines with the tricolour. I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has filled the hearts of the people of Kashmir with enthusiasm and united them. Today the youth are raising the tricolour in their hands,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

“The spirit of ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh' and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga' must unite us as we embark on this noble endeavour,” remarked the Lieutenant Governor, radiating confidence in the unwavering dedication of the people to be part of this monumental celebration.

The Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbagh Singh also took part in the Tiranga rally and said that we are feeling proud.

“We are feeling proud that we were part of the ‘Tiranga Rally' today. This year's rally was bigger than last year's…We want to work together for the peace of the nation. All the necessary security arrangements are being done for Independence Day,” said J-K DGP.

Moreover, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the security arrangements have been tightened ahead of Independence Day. “The Tiranga Rally was led by the LG Manoj Sinha…Tight security arrangements have been made ahead of the Independence Day rally,” Kashmir ADGP said.

In view of Independence Day, District Administration Anantnag in collaboration with Municipal Committee Dooru Anantnag, Jammu Kashmir Police, local schools, and CRPF held the longest Tiranga Rally to date in South Kashmir under the “Meri Maati Mera Desh” campaign on Saturday.

Earlier, as a part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, Police organised various events to observe “Meri Maati Mera Desh-Mitti Ko Naman Veroon Ka Vandan” a nationwide campaign at various police establishments across the Kashmir valley. The campaign witnessed a range of impactful activities and gained momentum on Day 3 with a series of events across the valley.

A fervour of patriotism and nationalism was witnessed during the massive Tiranga Rally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the people of India to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga' movement from August 13 to 15 this year.

PM Modi said that the Indian flag symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity and urged the people to upload their photographs with the Tiranga on the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga' website.

Meanwhile, around 1,800 special guests from all over India will be attending the Independence Day Flag hoisting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort. (Agencies)