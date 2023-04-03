Jammu And Kashmir Is Beautiful, And Even More So During The Tulip Season: PM Modi

NEW DELHI, Apr 3: The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said that Jammu and Kashmir is beautiful, and even more so during the Tulip season. In reply to the tweet threads by Srinagar District Administration about blooming of Tulip garden located in the foothills of Zabarwan Range, adjacent to Dal Lake in Srinagar, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“Jammu and Kashmir is beautiful, and even more so during the Tulip season.”