Jammu and Kashmir Anti-infiltration grid very strong along LoC says BSF

JAMMU, Oct 26: A senior BSF officer on Saturday said the anti-infiltration grid along the Line of Control (LoC) is very strong and the security forces will thwart any infiltration attempts which tend increase ahead of the winter season.

“The (infiltration) attempts increase before the winter, but the LoC grid is very strong with the coordination of the army and we will ensure that any infiltration bid is thwarted,” Ashok Yadav, Inspector General in the Border Security Force (BSF), Kashmir Frontier, told reporters here.

Describing the recent terror incidents in Ganderbal and Gulmarg as unfortunate, Yadav said the security forces are analysing the threats and taking measures to ensure they are not repeated in the future.

“The security forces are working in coordination with each other. We analyse the threats and try to ensure that such incidents do not take place in future,” he said.

Earlier, a passing out parade and attestation ceremony of four recruit batches was held at the subsidiary training centre of the BSF, marking the induction of 629 new recruits into the force.

The recruits underwent rigorous training to prepare for border security challenges and law and order duties.

J-L Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who was the chief guest on the occasion, inspected the parade and appreciated the recruits' display of self-confidence, skill and coordination.

The LG also encouraged the recruits to serve the nation with courage and enthusiasm.

The 44-week training programme equipped the recruits with proficiency in handling various weapons, firing skills, border management, physical efficiency and endurance, field craft and tactics, counter-terrorism, counter- insurgency, law and order, and human rights.