Jammu a lovely place, IPL Matches a possibility: Ross Taylor

Jammu Tawi, Nov 28: Praising Jammu as a “lovely place,” former New Zealand cricket captain Ross Taylor said he believes that the refurbished Maulana Azad Stadium in the heart of the city could be a venue for the Indian Premier League.

The cricketer is here along with over 100 former greats of the game for the season 2 of the Legends League T20 cricket, which brought the competitive cricket to the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir after a gap of more than three decades.

The first of the four matches was played at the 20,000 capacity stadium under floodlights Monday evening and attracted an enthusiastic turnout of fans from all parts of the region, including the Kashmir valley.

“I think you have to leave a little bit more grass on it…different parts of India play differently and this is the beauty of the game of cricket. You don't want similar wickets everywhere and the black soil here was a bit low and slow.

“Obviously, it (the match) came down to the last over and that is what you want in T20 cricket,” Taylor said.

The batter made the remarks to reporters in a post-match interaction after his team, Southern SuperStars, registered a thrilling five-wicket win over Manipal Tigers.