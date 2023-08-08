JAKLI’s first batch of Agniveers completes training

Srinagar, Aug 7: The first batch of Agniveers of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) Regiment completed their rigorous training, a defence spokesman said late Sunday.

The Agniveers will now join their battalions deployed across the country in varied operational roles.

A befitting ceremony was organised at the Nongrum Auditorium of the JAK LI Regimental Centre, which was witnessed by their proud parents and mentors, who formed part of their 31-week-long journey of training that transformed them from young boys to tough, confident, and battle-ready soldiers of the Indian Army.

Donning the immaculate uniform and proudly flashing the JAKLI insignia on their soldiers, the highly motivated and visibly elated Agniveers were ready to commence their challenging career and defend their motherland.

The Agniveers commenced their rigorous training on January 1, 2023.

“Their training of 31 weeks has contributed to their physical fitness and endurance, sharpened their senses, made them mentally robust, and taught them the skills of a soldier capable of achieving victory in battle. The training also focused on building their character, imbibing Regimental traditions, military history and ethos, camaraderie, and above all, an unrelenting spirit,” the spokesman said.

Brigadier HS Burn, Commandant, The JAKLI Regt Centre, extended his best wishes and congratulated the Agniveers on the successful completion of their training.

In addition to military training and developing the ultimate sense of patriotism, the Agniveers were educated on important aspects of being responsible, accountable, and contributing towards nation-building.

“By virtue of the training, the Agniveers have developed an everlasting sense of teamwork, camaraderie, leadership, and discipline. The confident Agniveers are well equipped and geared up to be the Force Multipliers of the nation and the Indian Army,” the spokesman said.