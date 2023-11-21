JAKEDA organizes Awareness-cum-Training Prog

NL CORRESPONDENT

Jammu Tawi, NOV 21 Jammu & Kashmir Development Energy Agency (JAKEDA), Science & Technology Development, in collaboration with Biogas Development & Training Centre (BDTC) Department of Renewable Energy & ,Punjab Agricultural University Ludhiana today organized a two day training cum awareness programme on development of biogas plant under the umbrella scheme here in PWD Guest House.FA/ CAO, Science and Technology department Rashim Deepika was the chief guest and Principal Scientist,Punjab Agricultural University Ludhiana, Dr Sarbjit Singh Sooch was guest speaker on the occasion.While addressing the awareness session, Chief Executive Officer Dr. P R Dhar said that the aim of training was to promote Renewable energy and biogas plants in JKUT. He stated that biogas plant development on an individual basis in the JKUT would not only solve the problem of solid waste material but also help to secure the environment.He said that our neighboring state has more than five lakh biogas plants, but here the department has focused on Jammu division because the biogas plant requires more than 35 degree temperature to convert the waste to gas form.

Principal Scientist , PAU gave a detailed lecture on basic components of biogas plant and benefits of biogas on daily life of human beings. Dr Zahid Saleem, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Jammu, Er. Khalid Mehmud, Executive Engineer, JAKADA, Er. Gh.Nabi Malik ,Deepak Sharma Regional Head,JAKEDA Jammu, Dr Zaffer Iqbal CDO , progressive farmers from jammu division and other concerned officials attended the programme.