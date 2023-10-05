Jaideep Ahlawat’s “Jaane Jaan” & “Three of Us”: selected for opening and closing of the HFF-2023

Mumbai: Actor Jaideep Ahlawat achieved a remarkable milestone this year, as his acclaimed films “Jaane Jaan” and “Three of Us” have been chosen to both open and close the Himalayan Film Festival 2023. This prestigious festival commenced on September 29th and will continue until October 3rd, 2023, offering a captivating cinematic experience against the breathtaking Himalayan mountain scenery.

Jaideep expressed his excitement about the festival, saying, “I'm truly thrilled and excited to be a part of the Himalayan Film Festival. It's a fantastic platform to showcase diverse cinematic experiences. It feels amazing and rewarding that both the opening and the closinf films of the festival are mine. Both ‘Jaane Jaan' and ‘Three of Us' featured here hold a special place in my heart.”

Jaideep Ahlawat's stellar performance in “Jaane Jaan” garnered immense praise and attention. Deemed as the showstopper and central figure of the film, Ahlawat's portrayal left an indelible mark on the audience, and attracted tons of positive reviews. Likewise, Jaideep received widespread adoration for his exceptional performance in “Three of Us.” His portrayal was nothing short of captivating, as he brought depth and authenticity to his character, drawing audiences into the story

With a wide spectrum of projects including Paatal Lok 2, The Broken News 2 and more lined up and all set to release, Jaideep Ahlawat is on a roll of challenging and exciting roles.