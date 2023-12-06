Jaideep Ahlawat extends heartfelt congratulations to Bobby Deol on ‘Animal’

NL Corresspondent

Mumbai: Jaideep Ahlawat recently took to Instagram to express his joy after meeting Bobby Deol. In a heartfelt post, Ahlawat congratulated Deol on his latest project, Animal, emphasizing his excitement for the film.

The actor went on to manifest a future collaboration, expressing his eagerness to work together soon.

“It was so wonderful to meet you finally Paaji. Animal ki liye Bahut Bahut Mubarak ho Aapko.

And I also manifest that we work together very soon. Love & Regards Paaji @iambobbydeol”

Ahlawat’s warm wishes and hopeful anticipation provide a glimpse into the camaraderie shared among Bollywood talents, leaving fans intrigued about potential future collaborations between these two talented actors.