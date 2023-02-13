J&K in sight of big win as Taizeem takes fifer, Vishal bags 3; Kanhaiya, Kawal Preet score fifties

NL Corresspondent

AGARTALA, Feb 13: Left-arm spinner Taizeem Younis Tak captured 5 wickets, while consistent left-arm spinner Vishal Kumar bagged 3 wickets to make his overall tally of wickets to 44 in the season, while skipper Kanhaiya Wadhawan and gutsy batting all-rounder scored brilliant fifties as J&K were in sight of a big win against Tripura in the ongoing U-25 CK Nayudu Trophy match at MBB Stadium, Agartala today.

Earlier, resuming from an overnight score of 103/4, J&K scored a good total of 276 runs in their first innings to gain a vital lead of 120 runs.

Skipper Kanhaiya Wadhawan (57) and Kawal Preet Singh (58) were the main contributors.

For Tripura, Sandip Sarkar was the pick of the bowlers, who captured 5 important wickets by conceding 59 runs in his 20 overs, while TR Mandal bagged 2 wickets each.

Trailing by 120 runs, Tripura scored 167 runs in the second essay to set a meagre target of 48 runs for J&K.

Opener Bikram Kumar Das top scored with 94 runs off 106 balls, studded with 13 boundaries, while PP Das contributed 24 runs to the total.

For J&K, Taizeem Younis Tak was the wrecker-in-chief who took 5 wickets, while Vishal Kumar bagged 3 wickets and Arya Thakur claimed 2.