J-K UT advances towards clean energy with focus on transmission infra

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: With a total installed power generation capacity of approximately 3,000 MW, the Union Territory is witnessing a transformational shift, with an increased push for renewable power and clean energy sources. The government has launched several initiatives to promote the use of renewable energy, including setting up solar power plants and offering subsidies for rooftop solar installations. In addition, the state has started to implement smart grid technologies to improve the reliability of the power supply. Recently, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated power infrastructure projects worth Rs.192 crores in the valley with an aim to strengthen the power infrastructure in urban & rural areas.

For example, only late last year, the government sanctioned setting up of a new power transmission line that will tap Kishenpur Dulhasti line and will evacuate 1000 MW of hydro power from Pakal Dul Hydro Project.

Jammu and Kashmir has significant potential for renewable energy sources, particularly solar and wind energy. Additionally, the UT has set a target to double the hydro energy generation by 2040. The power sector reforms initiated by the government are expected to create a sustainable and reliable power system in Jammu and Kashmir, which will contribute to the overall economic growth of the state.

Overall, the power sector in Jammu and Kashmir is undergoing a significant transformation, with efforts underway to improve the efficiency, reliability, and sustainability of the power supply. However, several challenges still need to be addressed, including improving the transmission and distribution infrastructure, reducing power losses, and increasing the use of renewable energy sources.