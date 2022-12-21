Isuzu Motors opens its first authorized service partner in Jammu

NL CORRESPONDENT

Jammu Tawi: Isuzu Motors India, manufacturers of the world-renowned D-MAX pick-ups and SUV range, has set its footprint in

Jammu and inaugurated the ISUZU Authorised Service Centre (ASC) in Jammu, today.

With strong focus on expanding the reach of its service and customer experience, Isuzu Motors India has appointed its first

authorized service partner, ‘Kulwant Automobiles’. The facility is conveniently located at Kunjwani, Bishah Road, near Dental

College, Sehora, in Jammu. It is well-equipped with modern tools, genuine parts and lubes and ISUZU trained manpower to offer

seamless support to ISUZU customers in the region.

The ASC facility was inaugurated by the senior management from Isuzu Motors India and Kulwant Automobiles in the presence

of company officials and customers. Commenting on the occasion, Capt. Shankar Srinivas, Vice President – Service & Customer

Relations, External Affairs & PR said, “We have always remained committed on delivering the right level of service to all our

customers. ‘Customer delight’ is at the core of our service operations and we work towards enhancing their experience throughout

with the support of our network partners.

Brig. S.S. Saini – Chairperson, Kulwant Automobiles, said, “We are extremely pleased and excited to be associated with Isuzu

Motors India. ISUZU vehicles are known for their reliability, durability and performance and are built to last a lifetime.