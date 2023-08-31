Isuzu Motors launches Max S-Cab Z in CV segment

Jammu/Srinagar: 31 August 2023: Isuzu Motors India launched the all-new D-MAX S-CAB Z variant in India with the combination of smart looks, rugged and durable workhorse capability, safety and passenger vehicle like comfort. The ISUZU D-Max S-CAB Z complements the aspirations of the evolving Indian businessmen and professionals for a stylish looking vehicle for their business needs, which is engineered for life. Powered by the proven 2.5 litre ISUZU 4JA1 Engine, the ISUZU D-Max S-CAB Z model projects an aggressive stance with its styling elements. It will be available in 5 colours; Cosmic Black, Galena Grey, Splash White, Nautilus Blue and Titanium Silver. The introductory launch pricing* will be INR 14,99, 910/- (ex-Showroom).

Toru Kishimoto, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “Our vehicles are designed to offer the perfect combination of style, reliability and performance while also providing excellent comfort and safety. To support the growing customer community, we are also increasing our dealership network to provide seamless sales and service touchpoints. Today, we are excited to launch the ISUZU D-MAX S-CAB Z, which embodies the essence of an aspirational vehicle that's truly ‘Beyond the Ordinary'. The ISUZU D-Max range has been a success story for many customers in India and we are confident the ISUZU S-CAB Z will truly enhance the value proposition for our aspiring customers”.