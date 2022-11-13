Ist J&K Gatka Champ from Nov 25

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 13: Organised by the Gatka Association of J&K, the Ist J&K UT Gatka Championship shall held here from November 25.

Around 200 participants from seven districts of J&K are expected to take part in this event. This was decided in a meeting of the

Association held under the chairmanship of Dr Manmeet Singh.

The meeting attended besides others by president, Ravinder Singh Bittu; vice president, Jatinder Singh Lucky; advisor, Narinder

Singh Khalsa, general secretary, Ravinder Singh and coach, Amarjeet Singh, a handout issued by the Association here today

informed.