Ist J&K Gatka Champ from Nov 25

NL Correspondent
, Nov 13: Organised by the Gatka Association of J&K, the Ist J&K UT Gatka Championship shall held here from November 25.
Around 200 participants from seven districts of J&amp;K are expected to take part in this event. This was decided in a meeting of the
Association held under the chairmanship of Dr Manmeet Singh.
The meeting attended besides others by president, Ravinder Singh Bittu; vice president, Jatinder Singh Lucky; advisor, Narinder
Singh Khalsa, general secretary, Ravinder Singh and coach, Amarjeet Singh, a handout issued by the Association here today
informed.

