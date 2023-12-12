ISB and Imarticus Learning launch Senior Leadership Prog in Fintech

By Northlines -

NL Corresspondent

Tawi: The Indian School of Executive Education (ISB), in collaboration with Imarticus Learning, a leading provider of professional education and training, has launched a unique Senior Leadership programme in Fintech. This program aims to empower and equip senior leaders with the skills necessary to navigate and excel in the dynamic realm of fintech. A report by Elevation Capital and McKinsey forecasts that by the year 2030, the fintech sector in India is expected to reach a scale of $70 billion, accounting for 18–20 percent of the addressable financial services revenue pool, making way for $400 billion opportunity. The sector's substantial growth is primarily driven by three fundamental factors: a rapidly expanding digital population, a -class digital public infrastructure (DPI), and proactive regulatory measures. Spanning 8 months, this blended learning programme will cover fundamental fintech concepts, delve into exploring innovation, specialise in distinct fintech sectors such as blockchain and cryptocurrencies, and employ practical applications in solving real-world challenges.Recognising the demanding schedules of busy professionals, the programme offers a flexible and impactful learning experience.

 

 

Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

