IRCTC’s Zoop WhatsApp Train Food Delivery now also available in Hindi

NL Corresspondent

New Delhi: Zoop – IRCTC partnered online food delivery platform is now available in Hindi and Hinglish on WhatsApp Chatbot.

This new feature was introduced by IRCTC to make ordering food on trains more convenient and has now been launched in Hindi and Hinglish to cater to a larger customer base.

Customers can now place their orders for food online by simply sending a message to Zoop's train food order WhatsApp number 7042062070. The automated WhatsApp chatbot allows passengers to select their preferred language, choose the restaurant and meal they want, and even track the status and arrival time of their order in real-time. The chatbot also displays next-step buttons in the same language, making it extremely user-friendly.

Besides ordering food, Zoop's WhatsApp chatbot also enables passengers to check their train ticket PNR Status. This new feature has been introduced to provide an enhanced travel experience to passengers and make train travel more convenient.

Puneet Sharma, Founder of Zoop, says, “Zoop has successfully reached a vast number of Indian Railways travellers in India with its automated WhatsApp Chatbot.

As Hindi is widely spoken across the nation, we have made our bot readily accessible to all Hindi speaking users, along with Hinglish. By doing so, we aim to extend our services to a diverse range of train travellers, thereby expanding our reach and catering to a larger customer base.”

Zoop currently delivers quality and hygienic food associated with the IRCTC at the passenger's seat at more than 150 train stations in India. With the introduction of this new feature, Zoop aims to deliver a seamless travel experience to passengers and expand its reach to a larger customer base. Zoop's goal is to deliver 1 lac meals daily at 250+ Railway Stations across India by 2024. With this new feature, IRCTC and Zoop are committed to providing an enhanced travel experience to passengers and make train travel more convenient.