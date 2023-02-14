Ircon operating revenue up by 33% to Rs 2,347 cr

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Ircon International Limited, a Miniratna (category – I) schedule A public sector enterprise and a leading turnkey construction company in the public sector, has announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2022.

The Total Income stands at Rs.2,422 crore in Q3FY23 as against Rs.1,817 crore in Q3FY22. Revenue from Operations during the quarter increased to Rs.2,347 crore as against Rs.1,762 crore in Q3FY22. Core EBITDA was at Rs.158 crore as compared to Rs.166 crore in Q3FY22.

The Company’s Core EBITDA margin stood at 6.72%. Profit Before Tax stands at Rs.178 crore in Q3FY23 as against Rs.179 crore in Q3FY22. Profit After Tax increased to Rs.190 crore in Q3FY23 as against Rs.136 crore in Q3FY22. EPS stands at Rs.2.02 per equity share of the face value of Rs.2/- per share. The Total Income stood at Rs.6,796 crore as against Rs.4,575 crore in 9MFY22.

Revenues from operations for the period nine months ended December 31, 2022, increased to Rs.6,587 crore as compared to Rs.4,427 crore in 9MFY22. The company’s Board of Directors has approved dividend of Rs.1.80 per equity share on the face value of Rs.2/- per share.

During the third quarter, Ircon International Limited has secured order from Sri Lanka Railways under Indian Line of Credit at a total price of USD 14.89 Million equivalent to approx. Rs.122 crore for procurement of Design, Installation, Testing, Commissioning and Certifying of Signalling and Telecommunication system from Maho Junction (Including) to Anuradhapura (Excluding).

The total order book as on 31.12.2022 stands at Rs.38,023 crore. The break-up of which is as follows: Railways (Rs.28,834 crore), Highways (Rs.7,220 crore), and Others (Rs.1,969 crore). During the quarter, IRCON has achieved a major milestone with the excavation of the escape tunnel on the T-49 line in Jammu & Kashmir.

The tunnel, measuring 12.76 km, is the longest railway tunnel in India, connecting Sumber Station (at 1418m MSL) and Arpinchala Station (at 1562m MSL).