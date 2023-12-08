IPRS inks MOU with KOMCA

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: The Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS) and KOMCA (Korea Music Copyright Association) have signed an MOU, whereby KOMCA and IPRS join hands to organize events that aim to enhance awareness, knowledge, and collaboration in the field of copyright (e.g. seminar on the latest copyright issues for the music industry), music creation (e.g. song-writing camp), and collective management (e.g. sharing experiences on best practices) for music creators. Fostering cross-border music between India and Korea.

Music is the core cultural wealth of nations like India and Korea with melody being at the heart of popular music. Indian music with its legendary legacy emanating from its various regions has been a top draw across the world. Blessed with catchy rhythms and chorus sections like Indian music, Korean Pop music is globally, well-received and amenable to blending with Indian music in its true elements. The MOU's intent to arm the creators with this basic know-how has to be viewed in this light.With the IPRS ever alert to widening the reach of the Indian music industry, it was only a matter of time before a solid MOU between the two associations came to fruition. Javed Akhtar, legendary lyricist, screenwriter, poet, and Chairman of IPRS, expressed his satisfaction with the same, stating, “The recently established collaboration with KOMCA ushers in a transformative period, encouraging a dynamic interchange of creation between India and Korea. Our narrative revolves around breaking down barriers, creating opportunities, and envisioning a world where creators and creativity flourish. We look forward to more collaborative initiatives for our members in the near future. “Commenting on the same, Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS, shared his thoughts on the collaboration, stating, “The MOU with KOMCA represents a pivotal step in fostering a dynamic cross-cultural music exchange between India and Korea. This collaboration symbolizes our commitment to nurturing creativity while ensuring creators' rights are protected. The MOU is poised to be a pivotal step in creating a transformative journey that opens up new avenues for creative partnerships and innovation among our esteemed creator members.” Giseob You, General Manager of KOMCA, shared his views stating “KOMCA x IPRS MOU paves the path towards a stronger bond between the two societies. Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA) and IPRS, representing the author-composers of two musically rich countries, will now work together to spread awareness on creators' rights and create new opportunities for the promising talent of both countries through music collaborations and partnerships.”