IPL 2023 Auction: J&K’s Vivrant Makes It Big, Sold For ₹ 2.6 Crore To SunRisers

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 23: Uncapped Vivrant Sharma was involved in a bidding war in the ongoing IPL 2023 Auction, finally joining SunRisers Hyderabad

(SRH) for ₹2.6 crore from a base price of ₹20 lakh.

The 23-year-old plays for J&K in domestic circuit and was second highest run-getter in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 during their dream run in

the country’s premier one-day competition. The youngster scored 395 runs from eight innings at 56.42 including a century and two half-centuries.

Vivrant entered the mini auction at a base price of Rs 20 lakh and two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders opened the bidding before being

joined by Sunrisers Hyderabad. The franchises were the only two locked in a close battle to land his signature and it was SRH who had the last say

when they raised the paddle to get him for Rs 2.6 crore.

Vivrant began playing cricket following into the footsteps of his elder brother Vikrant who played club cricket.

Initially, he used to bat right-handed but inspired by his brother, he then switched to left-handed batting at the age of 12.

Vivrant has played nine T20 matches so far and has scored 191 runs at a strike-rate of 128.18 including two half-centuries.

Earlier in the day, SRH broke the bank to buy England allrounder Sam Curran for a record-breaking Rs 18.5 crore – the most any franchise has

spent to buy a player in IPL auction history. Curran was expected to draw huge interest considering his excellent show for England at the T20 World

Cup where he won the player-of-the-tournament award in a title-winning campaign.

Australia allrounder Cameron Green then was bought by five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.5 crore making him the second most

costliest player in history.