International Roun-Domel Dangal on May 15

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, May 10: The 49th International Dangal at Thill Roun-Domel shall take place at on May 15. Dangal is organised by Thill Roun-Domel Dangal Committee in association with J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association under the supervision of Rajinder Singh Ranyal, Numbardar (president) and Om Parkash Verma, Udhampur district president.

This was decided in a meeting of the organising committee held under the chairmanship of president J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association, Shiv Kumar Sharma at holy town of Katra.

The Dangal Committee included former Joint Secretary J&K State Sports Council, Shiv Kumar Sharma and included Rajinder Sigh Ranyal Numbardar (president), Ashok Pada, Om Parkash Verma, Parsotam Singh, Arjun Singh, Parkash Singh, Dara Singh, Samar Singh Ranyal, J.D Padha, Ravi Padha, Riku Khajuria, Rangil and Sohan Singh (SHO).

About 50 invited wrestlers from Iran, Georhia and parts of the country including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP, HP and Chandigarh in addition to various parts of J&K.

This Dangal is being conducted regularly at Till Roun-Domel for last 49 years. The technical penal comprised Om Parkash Verma, Rajinder Singh Ranyal, Varinder Sharma, Ram Paul Shama, Sat Paul Verma, Naresh Kumar (Pappu Lakri), Lochan Singh, Tulinder Kumar, Ravi Pada, Krishan Singh (J&K Police), Roshan Lal Sharma (J&K Police), Inspector Sat Veer (BSF).

Meanwhile, the organizers still invite entries from interested wrestlers, who cont contact, Rajinder Kumar Ranyal (70511-60211) and Om Parkash Verma (70069-79277).