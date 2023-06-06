Inter Zone district level sports competitions conclude in Ramban

NL Corresspondent

Ramban: The Department of Youth Services and Sports Ramban organized a series of exhilarating sports activities as part of the Annual calendar.

The events showcased the paramount energy and enthusiasm of the youth, further promoting the spirit of sportsmanship and healthy competition.

Deputy Commissioner, Musarat Islam was the chief guest. Chief Planning Officer, Kasturi Lal, Dy. DEO Lal Chand, DYSSO Dharamveer Singh, ZPEO Banihal, Khari and others were also present on the occasion. The competition witnessed the participation of 343 young players representing 6 zones of the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner advised the participating students to maintain team spirit, cooperation and coordination while participating in the sports competitions. He said that these skills learned during the sports activities also help in different phases of life, like in academics or future career. The DC further said that the youth of Ramban are talented and can excel in any field.

The young players displayed exceptional skills and determination throughout the event, which culminated with a grand medal ceremony, felicitating the meritorious student players for their outstanding performances by the dignitaries.

In Kabaddi u/14 winner up Ukhral zone and Khari remains Runner up in Kabadi U/17 winner up zone Ramban and Runner up Batote zone. In discipline Kho-Kho u/14 winner up Ramban zone and Runner up was Khari In volleyball u/17 winner zone Ramban and runner up zone Banihal besides U/14 winner zone Banihal and runner up zone Ukhral.