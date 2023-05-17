Inter-zone competitions of Jammu start at Khel Gaon

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, May 17: Inter-zone (under-14 and under-17) competitions of district Jammu, organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) got underway at Khel Gaon, Nagrota in the city outskirts, here. The opening day witnessed competition in six sports disciplines of Kho-Kho, Tug of War, Volleyball, Kabaddi, Chess and Carrom in boys section.

Earlier, the meet was declared open by Director DYSS, Subash Chander Chibber, who interacted with the teams and officials. He was accompanied by the district (DYSS) officer, Sukhdev Raj Sharma and other officials of the department.

As per the reports reaching here, semifnals line up has been draw in Tug of War event. In boys unde-14 category, Gandhi Nagar, Satwari, Bhalwal and Khour Zone qualified for the semifinals. The Results (Quarterfinals): Gandhi Nagar bt Arnia 2-0; Satwari bt Jourian 2-0; Bhalwal bt Bishnah 2-0; Khour bt Jammu 2-1.

In the meantime, first round of quarterfinals took place in under-17 boys group. The Results: Gandhi Nagar bt Marh Zone 2-0; Jammu Zone bt Bishnah 2-1; Akhnoor Zone bt Satwari 2-0; Miran Sahib bt Arnia 2-0.