Inter-Zonal DYSS girls’ Athletics meet begins

Nl Correspondent
, Nov 24: Annual inter-zonal girls athletics meet of district Jammu got underway at Khel Gaon Nagrota, near here under
the banner of Department of Youth Services and (DYSS).
Around 200 female athletes representing all the 14 zones of the district are taking part in this two-day competition,
a handout issued here today informed.
Earlier, the girls meet was declared open by Joint Director DYSS, Suram Chand Sharma in the presence of district (DYSS)
office, Sukhdev Raj Sharma. Activity Incharge of district Jammu, Ram Murti was also present.

