Inter-State Narco-Module; Narcotics smuggled from across LoC in Kashmir to fuel terrorism: DGP

Jammu Tawi, Oct 12: In the backdrop of recovery of narcotics along with cash worth crores and a Germany made revolver in the Ramban district, Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh on Thursday said that it has been found that narcotics are coming from across the LoC in Kashmir to support and fuel terrorism.

“So far it has been found that narcotics are coming from across the LoC in Kashmir to support and fuel terrorism while the links of all major terror organisations have also come to fore in the racket,” the J&K Police Chief here told reporters at a press conference.

Notably, links of the Inter-State narco-module busted a few days ago have been traced from north Kashmir's Kupwara district to Ludhiana in the neighbouring Punjab.

“Rs 5 crore cash, 30 kgs of cocaine, 40 fake number plates of vehicles, passports and a Germany made revolver have been recovered while eight people—four from Kupwara and as many from Punjab have been arrested in this connection,” Singh said.

He said that Ramban police recently intercepted the vehicle and recovered 30-kg of cocaine-like substance, adding, “though the final report of FSL is awaited, it seems that the recovered substance is cocaine.”

“During investigation, it was found that links of the inter-State narco-module are connected with Kupwara's Amrohi– the favourite route used for narco-smuggling; the fresh consignment was also smuggled from the same route,” he stated.

Singh said that as of now there is no evidence of drone-dropped narcotics received but intelligence inputs have found that the consignment was physically smuggled.

“J&K police in a joint operation with the Punjab Police arrested four more people including the key handler of the drugs after the arrest of four from Kupwara,” he added.

On fake number plates, the DGP said, “it seems that during the transportation of drugs, number plates were used to deceive police on the highways.”

“The drivers of vehicles ferrying drugs would have been impersonating police officials given the police badges recovered and also the number plates of the vehicles would have been changed from one stop to another,” he said.

“A big inter-state narco smuggling module has been busted with these arrests and more arrests are likely on cards as investigation is underway,” he added.

“Pakistan hand 100 percent is seen in this case as well and exact details will be ascertained during the investigation,” said the Police Chief.