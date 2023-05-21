Inter School zonal level tournament concludes at Ramban

Ramban, May 21: Inter school zonal level tournament AAG Boys and girls concluded successfully at Government Higher Secondary School, Khari.

The event was organised by the Department of Youth Services and ,  Ramban.

Various events were held in the discipline including  Volleyball, Kho Kho, Kabaddi, Badminton, Tug of War, Chess, Carrom  Rope Skipping tournament  for all  ages both Boys and girls.

While speaking on the occasion, Principal GHSS Khari Abdul Rehman Madni and Headmistress Sweety Sharma appreciated the efforts of the Department and stressed on participation of more and more students in sports activities to achieve all-round development of their personality.

They also threw light on the ill effects of drugs and advised the participants to stay away from drugs. They urged them to become the ambassadors of Nasha Mukt  Abhiyan so that the message  reaches in every nook and corner of the district

Later   the prize distribution ceremony was held.

ZPEO Khari, Fayaz Ahmad Mir and field staff members of Zone Khari and a large number of participants were present on the occasion.

