Inter School Zonal Level Competitions in Different Games organised at Twin Kashmir Districts

Youth in large numbers participated

Srinagar Apr 27: While following the annual activity calendar of the Department, inter-school Zonal level sports competitions were organised in carrom and other games by the Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K.

In the sports zone of Tulmulla Ganderbal, Zonal Level Inter School activities were organized in Carrom. Competitions were organized for the age group of U/14 and U/17 years at Girls High School, Kondabal. Scores of student players participated with enthusiasm. Later on, meritorious players were awarded with Medals by the Headmaster of HS Kondabal Qudsiya Rubani.

Similarly in Bandipora district of the Kashmir division, Inter school competitions were played in chess, carrom, and Table Tennis. A painting competition was also organized by ZPEO Quil. The position holders in all the sports disciplines were encouraged with medals and certificates.

Pertinently in a recent meeting of the Department of YS&S chaired by Joint Director Kashmir Waseem Raja all the field officers and officials were directed to ensure the proper implementation of the Annual Sports Calendar of the Department in every sport zone of the Division.