Inter-school U-19 meet begins at Miran Sahib

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Aug 26: Inter School Zonal level tournament for under-19 boys and girls got underway at Government Boys High School Kotli Shah Doula in boys section.

The opening day witnessed participation of 180 boys drawn from different private and government institutions of Zone Miran Sahib. The competition is being held in the disciplines of Kabaddi, Kho- Kho, Volleyballball, Tug of War, Badminton, Chess, Carrom, Cricket, Basketball and Handball under the supervision of Zonal Physical Education Officer (ZPEO) Miran Sahib, Rakesh Kakar.

Speaking to the participants, Rakesh Kakar informed about the events at the National level. He thanked Headmistress of the host school, Anupama Sharma for the support and cooperation. The ZPEO appreciated the staff, especially Hardeep Kour (PEM) Government High School Simbal for the efforts.

The events officiated by the technical penal, Ravinder Singh Bali, Gurmeet Singh, Ravinder Singh, Nisha Sharma, Ravinder Kumar, Amolak Singh, Anita Kour, Rama Rani, Anil Sharma, Subham Bakshi and Raghunandan.